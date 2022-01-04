USD’s Chloe Lamb is Summit League Player of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota senior Chloe Lamb garnered the latest TicketSmarter Summit League Women’s Basketball Player of the Week award, league officials announced Monday. Lamb’s performances during the week helped propel South Dakota to a 4-0 start to league play.

In the Coyotes’ 65-38 home win over North Dakota State, she dropped 27 points going 10-for-16 from the field and 5-for-7 from beyond the arc. She recorded 22 of her 27 points in the first half, outscoring the Bison team on her own until early in the fourth quarter. She also added four assists and four steals to her stat line against the Bison.

Against North Dakota, Lamb tallied seven points, four rebounds and dished out two assists in the win.

On the week, Lamb averaged 17.0 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 3.0 apg and 2.0 spg in the two games. The Coyote squad is undefeated in league play and is riding a nine-game winning streak.

Chloe Lamb, South Dakota

Sr | G | Onida, S.D.

Collected the third weekly award of her career and first of the season

Averaged 17.0 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 3.0 apg and 2.0 spg in two home league games

Dropped 27 points going 10-for-16 from the field and 5-for-7 from beyond the arc against NDSU

Also nominated: Paige Meyer (South Dakota State), Tirzah Moore (Oral Roberts)

2021-22 Women’s Basketball Players of the Week

November 15Liv Korngable, South Dakota

November 22Brooklyn McDavid, Kansas City

November 29Naomie Alnatas, Kansas City

December 6Danni Nichols, Western Illinois

December 13 Uju Ezeudu, Denver

December 20 Brooklyn McDavid, Kansas City

December 27 Paige Meyer, South Dakota State

January 3 Chloe Lamb, South Dakota

Story courtesy Summit League

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.