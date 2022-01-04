Wind, Snow Return

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ll start off mostly cloudy around the region. Highs will range from the teens in the north to near 40 in the south. We’re tracking some light snow by this afternoon and evening. Accumulations will be light with parts of northeastern South Dakota seeing around 1 to 2 inches of snow, locally up around three. The wind will be picking up throughout the afternoon and evening leading to areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect this evening until midnight. After that, it will be replaced by a Wind Advisory and a Wind Chill Advisory. A High Wind Warning will be in effect out west for wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph.

Temperatures will be much colder as the breezy conditions continue for Wednesday. Highs will only be in the single digits. While the snow will be done, some areas of blowing snow will continue early on. Cold temperatures linger for Thursday and will remain below zero in northern South Dakota. Another chance for light snow will return Friday with highs rebounding into the teens and lower 20s.

This weekend will feature sunshine and warmer temperatures Saturday with highs in the 20s and 30s, but cooling down to the teens and 20s by Sunday.

