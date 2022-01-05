Becky Hammon couldn’t say no to coaching the Las Vegas Aces of the WNBA

LAS VEGAS, NV (Dakota News Now) -Some terrific news over the weekend for one of the great athletes from South Dakota. Rapid City native Becky Hammon is finally getting a shot to be a head coach in pro ball.

Although it’s not in the NBA where she’s been an assistant with the San Antonio Spurs for several seasons. She did hopwever earn the respect of all the players and coaches around her so it was only a matter of time before she got this chance.

And the Las Vegas Aces of the WNBA made it really hard for her to say no. So after several sleepless nights, She said yes!

Hammon says, ”Obviously I came to the conclusion that this was the best spot for me and my family and an opportunity for me to sit in the big chair and be a head coach of a team in a major professional sports league. And so I feel like I’m ready to have my own team, and this is the organization that made it very very obvious they wanted me really really bad. It’s always good to be wanted and so it quickly became evident to me that Las Vegas was the place for me.”

The Rapid City native who had a great career with the New York Liberty and the WNBA made it very clear she wasn’t looking to leave the NBA where she appeared to be in line to replace Greg Popovich some day. But now she gets to be a head coach in professional basketball. Pretty cool stuff for the former RC Stevens Raider standout.

