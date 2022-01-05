City council passes first reading of lease with Startup Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An ordinance passed it’s first reading at Tuesday night’s city council meeting that would lease a downtown building to Startup Sioux Falls. If fully approved, it would create a downtown space to help local entrepreneurs find their footing in the city.

The city building at the corner of 6th Street and North Phillips Avenue was most recently used as office space for the city’s Parks and Recreation department. If approved, Startup Sioux Falls would lease the building from the city, for $1.00 a year for 10 years. The organization dedicated to helping local entrepreneurs is looking to move from it’s current location on the northwest side of the city, to right in the middle of the action.

“I think the pandemic is really what amplified the idea that we don’t need 45,000 square feet of space. And that we truly need to wrap our arms around the community that is the startup community. A lot of those folks are already in downtown Sioux Falls.” said Startup Sioux Falls Executive Director Brienne Maner.

While the move would be a downsize for the organization, Maner said being downtown will go farther in their goal of attracting those looking to start businesses in the city. She said the lease would allow the city to better utilize space downtown, and them a more accessible location to help contribute to the city’s economy.

“So we feel like having this prime location on 6th and Phillips would be an incredible opportunity to kind of amplify our messaging, and what we do, and who we serve.” said Maner.

The proposed lease is sponsored by Mayor Paul TenHaken. In a statement to Dakota News Now, TenHaken said the idea is aligned with the city’s goal of attracting home-grown businesses owners looking to start up in Sioux Falls.

The energy of downtown is like none other in our city, so it makes sense to harness that for our entrepreneurial community. We’ve been working on establishing a startup footprint in our downtown for some time, and in fact, it was a goal we had for Startup Sioux Falls back when I was their board chair. The right people and vision have come together and to see it finally happening is incredibly exciting.

Startup Sioux Falls would be doing more than rent the building for a dollar a year. In addition to paying all of the utilities and interior maintenance of the building, the organization will be putting in more than one million dollars in renovations. The work would create modern offices, small collaborative spaces for members, and an event space designed to hold up to 100 people.

“We see it as putting equity into this incredible city amenity, that over the 10 years we’re in this space is only going to increase the building value. Ultimately, we hope that helps the taxpayers in 10 years.” said Maner.

The lease would also include a buyout clause that would be available to the city beginning in 2028, with the city paying back a percentage of the expected renovation costs to Startup Sioux Falls. A clause covering signage and naming rights allows Startup Sioux Falls to create signage on the exterior of the building, as well as negotiate a naming rights agreement with a third party. However any agreement must also be evaluated with the city council and adhere to the city’s code of ordinances. A full text of the lease can be found here.

The ordinance foes to a second reading at next Tuesday’s city council meeting. If that reading is approved and the lease goes into effect, interior construction should be wrapped up and be ready to move into by the end of 2022.

