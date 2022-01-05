EMT death raises concern and awareness for first responders' mental health.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The news of a Volga EMT passing away Wednesday is another reminder of the mental and emotional challenges of being a first responder. And organizations are taking the news as a call for more focus to be placed on finding resources for those individuals.

Traumatic events and situations are an unavoidable part of the job, said Yankton Volunteer Fire Department Deputy Chief Larry Nickles. He said while it’s expected to be in stressful situations that can be damaging to mental health, it still takes a toll.

“Every once in a while, you run into an incident that is pretty traumatic to not only just the first responders. Also the families involved, and all the way through to the hospital. It just affects everybody.” said Nickles.

Department Chief Tom Kurtenbach said much has changed how their department addresses mental health for their members, and said it’s been a similar situation across the state over the years. He said that although being a first responder is still a mentally tough occupation, there are more resources now to help with more on the way.

“It used to be that you didn’t talk about it. And if you did talk about it, you talked about it within your group. Now I think, with the advent of peer support groups and critical incident stress, and the fact that people are getting used to talking about it, they’re saying that, ‘Hey, it’s okay to talk about this stuff.’” said Kurtenbach.

Nickles said an important step they’ve taken in Yankton has been to personally check in with each member after an incident or a call, and making sure they’re taken care of on a personal level. He said a challenge at first was educating their department that seeking help was acceptable. Now he said it’s making sure those resources to help are available.

“We have a fire department chaplain that we’ll bring and visit with them. And if we need to, we bring in a critical incident debriefing team to visit with the guys. It doesn’t just end when we go home.” said Nickles.

Kurtenbach said they’ve also partnered with the City of Yankton by placing their members on the city’s employee assistance program, giving them a local access point for more professional services.

“So that provides them with professional services, professional counseling, in order to be able to get through some of the issues that they’re dealing with.” said Kurtenbach.

There’s also efforts from the South Dakota legislature to provide more resources for first responders. House Bill 1064, passed last session, aims to provide training for stress management and peer support programs through grants within the state, to organizations that apply for them. A task force also met twice this past fall, continuing to follow up with additional ideas and recommendations from organizations, to be brought up at this year’s legislative session.

