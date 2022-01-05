Head of South Dakota Appraisal program resigns as agency faces scrutiny

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -If you’re buying or selling a home, your realtor likely told you what to expect for the wait times to get an appraisal, and for the sale to be finalized. The fallout over the turnover of staff who certify real estate appraisers in the state may be continuing.

Yesterday we revealed that Scott Amundson, who took over the state’s Appraiser Certification Program last summer has resigned. The director previous to Amundson, Sherry Bren, was awarded $200,000 regarding the ending of her employment.

Just after Amundson was appointed, ethics questions were starting to surface regarding Gov. Kristi Noem and her daughter, Kassidy Peters, having met with state labor and real estate officials as Peters was pursuing a real estate certification.

Last summer, President of the Association of Appraiser Regulatory Officials Joe Ibach was concerned about the burden placed on Amundson and the upcoming requirements from the Federal Appraisal Subcommittee.

“They hired a person to be the administrator but that person does not have the background to even know what the ASC will look for when they come in and do the audit of the state. So those audits are very detailed, very detailed,” said Ibach.

At total auctions and Real state, Owner Andy Harr says the wait for an appraisal can range from 30 to 60 days.

“It’s not something that you can get real quick. There were some challenges at the end of this last year when there is a rush needed with the new year coming up,” said Harr.

But they make it work.

“Planning and communication is very key in this time, said Harr. “You still want to maintain the integrity and professionalism of the appraisal process.”

The professionalism is mandated and audited by the Federal Appraisal Subcommittee (ASC). Audits have been delayed due to the pandemic.

“If your program does not meet their standards, they have the ability... They haven’t done it yet, but they have the ability to actually pull the program out of a state. And what happens is that if they would pull a program, you can’t get an appraisal,” said Ibach.

Since the details trickled out of former director Sherry Bren’s lawsuit, appraisal wait times, and the meeting in the Governor’s office with her daughter present, many are watching the political effects. At Augustana University, students verbalized their observations to Assistant Professor of Government Relations David Golemboski, as news of the Governor’s meeting including her daughter first emerged.

“A Republican Governor and State whose legislature is dominated by Republicans... and that may mean there’s more latitude for the Governor to take steps or conduct herself in ways that would be that would face more resistance if the political composition were different. And so that’s where students’ interests lie. They want to know sort of how this will play out politically,” said Golemboski.

A possible solution for training more appraisers is coming from the joint venture of The Department of Labor and SDSU. Utilizing federal money, an appraiser supervisor is provided, rather than requiring students to find their own.

Before Amundson was the Executive Director for the South Dakota Appraisers Certification Program at the Department of Labor and Regulation, Amundson was a Development Representative for the Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED).

We did connect with Amundson. He responded to us today by saying, “I don’t care to have any more press.”

