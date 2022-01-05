Second man arrested in Mall of America shooting in Minnesota

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) - Police say a second man has been arrested in a shooting at the Mall of America in a Minneapolis suburb last week that left two people wounded.

Bloomington police say the 18-year-old St. Paul man was arrested in nearby Roseville and is being held on a possible charge of first-degree assault. A firearm was recovered.

Officers arrested another St. Paul man in Roseville on Sunday afternoon. The 19-year-old is being held on possible charges of aiding and abetting first-degree assault.

Authorities say one man was shot in the leg on the third floor of the mall Friday and another man was grazed by a bullet following an altercation.

