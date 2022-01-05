Avera Medical Minute
Trial date set for Milbank man accused of killing couple

Brent Hanson
Brent Hanson(South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILBANK, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An August trial date has been set for a Milbank man charged with murdering his brother and pregnant sister-in-law.

Fifty-seven-year-old Brent Hanson appeared in court Tuesday, Watertown Radio reports. Judge Dawn Elshere set Hanson’s jury trial for Aug. 11.

The bodies of Clyde Hanson and Jessica Hanson were found in a Milbank home on Dec. 15, after police were called there to conduct a welfare check at the residence. Brent Hanson was arrested shortly afterward.

A Grant County Grand Jury indicted Hanson on three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree murder. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Hanson had a previous scuffle with the victims in July where he was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault and domestic violence, according to court documents.

