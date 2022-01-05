Avera Medical Minute
Tuesday HS Boys and Girls Basketball recap with highlights from 4 games

Despite several postponements it was still a busy night on the hard court
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Despite numerous postponements involving teams from the northern part of South Dakota, we still had plenty of hoops to shoot Tuesday night with highlights from a pair of boys and girls games. It would have been 6, but the Washington-Aberdeen games were pushed back to Thursday.

The O’Gorman Knights showed why they are ranked #2 in Class “AA” boys basketball with a 73-26 win over Brookings. And Brooks Nelson poured in 21 points from deep as the SF Christian Chargers went into the Jefferson gym and beat the Cavaliers 63-52.

In girls games, Remington Price of Pierre was the leading scorer with 19, but the Lincoln Patriots got 17 from Mariah Siem and 12 from freshman Kierra Lubovich in an exciting 47-46 win. And the 4th-ranked Wagner Red Raiders in Class “A” came to SF Christian and beat the Chargers 50-40 to stay unbeaten as Emma Yost helped them to victory. The red Raiders are now 4-0.

