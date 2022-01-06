AJ is excited to have Myah Selland back on the floor for the Jackrabbits

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State women hit the road Saturday to play their arch-rivals and they are sure glad to have Myah Selland back.

And she is getting better each game coming off yet another injury. The Jacks have now won 4 straight games to start league play and climbed over the .500 mark for the season. They play at South Dakota against their arch-rivals with first place in the conference at stake will be a great measuring stick for where the team is at.

And Aaron Johnston is happy to have #44 leading the way when they take the floor against the Coyotes. ”I’m ecstatic that Myah’s playing as well as she’s playing right now and as much as she’s playing right now. I don’t know that a lot of people would be on the floor as quickly as she returned from one injury and then had another come up. I couldn’t be happier with what Myah’s contributing to the team as a leader and as a player on the floor.”

The most impressive thing about this year’s SDSU team is the leadership of freshman point guard Paige Mayer who’s been great. And she’s handled all that responsibility as a newcomer better than AJ could have imagined. Saturday’s winner will improve to 5-0 and take over sole possession of first place in the Summit League.

