Annual Frosty Frolics event to kick off Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls 34th annual Frosty Frolics will feature events for the whole family with things such as cold yoga, a fun run, an ice fishing frenzy, and much more.

“We’ve got events happening on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday all of them free all of them open to all ages so it’s a chance for the family to come out and enjoy all the winter activities that Sioux Falls Parks and Rec have to offer,” Sioux Falls Recreation Program Coordinator Eric Saathoff said.

The event will feature free ice skating all weekend long at all six of Sioux Falls’ outdoor rinks.

“Give ice skating a try we’ve got sizes from all the way from the smallest to biggest feet you can find and it’s a chance for families to get out on the ice we also have buddy walkers if people are learning how to skate so it’s a great opportunity for anyone young and old to come out and give ice skating a try,” Saathoff said.

MORE: Brandon Farmers Market holding indoor market during cold winter months.

Participating in Frosty Frolics many events can be a great way for families to get active despite the cold weather.

“I really enjoy this event because it helps people get out and get active we all know how much fresh air can help people stay active and stay healthy so we’re glad to be giving people an opportunity to do that,” Saathoff said.

The festivities kick off at 6:30 Friday night at Memorial Park and continue until 3:30 on Sunday afternoon.

A full list of events and their locations can be found here.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.