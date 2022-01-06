Becky Hammon is pumped to be a head coach in pro basketball

LAS VEGAS, NV (Dakota News Now) -In addition to being named head coach of the Las Vegas Aces over the weekend, Rapid City native Becky Hammon will also be the team’s General Manager for the next 5 years.

This doesn’t rule out a return to the NBA after several years working with Pop at San Antonio... But it’s a great next step for the former RC Stevens and Colorado State star.

“I cannot emphasize the importance of this opportunity that I have in that I think this is more advantageous for growth. I think that there’s something to being a head coach. I sat in a lot of heading coaching interviews and there’s 2 things that people always said, you’ve only been in San Antonio and you’ve never been a head coach. Well I can tell you right now that Mark Davis met me, Nicki met me and said that’s a head coach right. That’s a head coach right now, we’re going after her. She’s the person and so that’s why they got me,” says Hammon.

She will be a great head coach. Becky had a terrific career in the WNBA and is one of the top athletes ever to come from the state of South Dakota. Onward and upward for the former New York Liberty star in the WNBA.

