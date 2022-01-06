DWU women have 11 game winning streak snapped by Briar Cliff

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Jada Campbell scored 16 points and Rynn Osthus 13 points but the DWU Tiger women could not overcome a cold night from the field at the Corn Palace and fell to Briar Cliff 52-49. The Tigers are now 14-3 overall after winning their last 11 games before Wednesday night.

