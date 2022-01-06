Avera Medical Minute
DWU women have 11 game winning streak snapped by Briar Cliff

Campbell and Osthus shine, but Tigers fall to Briar Cliff at Corn Palace
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Jada Campbell scored 16 points and Rynn Osthus 13 points but the DWU Tiger women could not overcome a cold night from the field at the Corn Palace and fell to Briar Cliff 52-49. The Tigers are now 14-3 overall after winning their last 11 games before Wednesday night.

