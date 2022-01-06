Avera Medical Minute
Former Sioux Falls officer charged with assault

Sioux Falls Police Department
Sioux Falls Police Department(Dakota News Now)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - State officials say a former Sioux Falls police officer is facing assault charges for allegedly using excessive force during an arrest last summer.

Thirty-two-year-old Joseph Larson has been charged with simple assault, according to Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

A press release from Ravnsborg’s office issued Thursday says the the case stems from an incident on July 24, 2021 in which Larson was acting in his capacity as an officer for the Sioux Falls Police Department.

According to court documents, Larson and another officer were arresting a man after he got kicked out of a downtown Sioux Falls bar. Police cam video shows Larson struggling to fasten the man’s seat belt after he was placed in the back of a police cruiser. Larson then repeatedly struck the man, including hits to his groin area.

Investigators showed the video to a Sioux Falls Police Department defensive instructor. He said Larson’s actions were not consistent with techniques the department’s officers are trained in.

The Attorney General’s office is handling the prosecution in the case.

Mayor Paul TenHaken’s office released a statement Thursday, saying Larson is no longer employed by the police department.

“Upon learning of Officer Larson’s actions, he did not work another shift for the Sioux Falls Police Department and is no longer a member of our Police department,” Tenhaken said in the statement. “The City of Sioux Falls immediately referred this case to be reviewed for criminal charges by the State Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) as an independent agency. In order to protect the integrity of the ongoing criminal proceedings and the rights of all involved, no further details will be provided at this time.”

