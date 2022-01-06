Kasib preaches being happy for Skyforce players

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Skyforce hope to get back on the court Thursday night after a stoppage because of COVID for the G-League.

And for brand new head coach Kasib Powell, who was a star for the Force back in his day, he’s trying to teach his players about far more than just X’s and O’s on the court.

He really wants to see them succeed in basketball and in life. ”Day one we try to preach being happy for each other’s success and you know for us to be able to prosper and advance in our careers we’re going to need each other. And we kid of harped about doing it on our own. Once you start doing that, that’s when a team kind of goes left. So what we want to do is stay connected and do it together. Help each other out,” says Powell.

Kasib knows how tough it is being a coach in the G-League with all the player movement which makes this more challenging. But they’ve already had multiple players sign NBA deals despite struggling to win games. They are schedule to get back on the court Thursday night at the Pentagon against Iowa.

