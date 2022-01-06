Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Kasib preaches being happy for Skyforce players

Powell knows what it takes to succeed in pro basketball and is sharing his wisdom with his players
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Skyforce hope to get back on the court Thursday night after a stoppage because of COVID for the G-League.

And for brand new head coach Kasib Powell, who was a star for the Force back in his day, he’s trying to teach his players about far more than just X’s and O’s on the court.

He really wants to see them succeed in basketball and in life. ”Day one we try to preach being happy for each other’s success and you know for us to be able to prosper and advance in our careers we’re going to need each other. And we kid of harped about doing it on our own. Once you start doing that, that’s when a team kind of goes left. So what we want to do is stay connected and do it together. Help each other out,” says Powell.

Kasib knows how tough it is being a coach in the G-League with all the player movement which makes this more challenging. But they’ve already had multiple players sign NBA deals despite struggling to win games. They are schedule to get back on the court Thursday night at the Pentagon against Iowa.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wesley Hanson
Police: Suspect arrested for threatening Sioux Falls pawn shop worker with gun
Josephine Raymundo
Castlewood woman charged in toddler’s death sentenced to 5 years in prison
Calogero Duenes, 24, died after he was shot multiple times outside a Chuck E. Cheese in Texas....
Father fatally shot carrying daughter’s birthday cake into Chuck E. Cheese
Home for sale
Head of South Dakota Appraisal program resigns as agency faces scrutiny
EMT death raises concern and awareness for first responders' mental health.
EMT death raises concern and awareness for first responders’ mental health

Latest News

Aaron Johnston sure glad to have Myah Selland back for Summit League schedule
AJ is excited to have Myah Selland back on the floor for the Jackrabbits
Rapid City's Becky Hammon excited for new roles in WNBA
Becky Hammon is pumped to be a head coach in pro basketball
January 5th Plays of the Week
Plays of the Week
DWU women's win streak snapped at 11 by Briar Cliff at Corn Palace
DWU women have 11 game winning streak snapped by Briar Cliff