Minneapolis mayor, police chief lay out crime fighting plan

MINNEAPOLIS POLICE
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - City leaders in Minneapolis have a new crime fighting plan that includes hiring dozens of police officers to fortify a department that has lost hundreds of officers since 2020 when George Floyd was murdered.

Mayor Jacob Frey and incoming interim Police Chief Amelia Huffman rolled out their plan Wednesday to not only hire more officers, but expand partnerships with other law enforcement agencies and strengthen units that investigate violent robberies and carjackings.

Frey said that in addition to hiring five new recruit classes, the department will direct its resources to areas that need it most, including assigning officers to neighborhoods where stolen vehicles are frequently abandoned

