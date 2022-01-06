Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Mitchell hotel, venue closure disappoints residents

By Beth Warden
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It was no surprise to Mitchell residents that the Ramada was short-staffed, just like so many other businesses in town, but what was a shock was the sudden and permanent closure.

The only customers who had a heads up about the closure were guests who had booked special events. Those especially hit hard are couples planning a wedding at the Mithcell Ramada who are scrambling to find another venue on short notice.

Amber Stirling booked a part room and had all the invitations sent for her daughter’s 7th birthday. The kids were excited to swim in the newly remodeled pool.

“They called me on Monday and told me they were closing for good and we had to find somewhere else to go, and I had already told all of her classmates. I had to redo all of her invites, so it was kind of a time crunch,” said Stirling.

Geri Beck with the Mitchell Area Development Corporation and Chamber has been told that Ramada customers are receiving refunds for venue deposits. She’s also been told of the future plans for the building.

“Of course, we’re mourning the loss of the hotel rooms and the venue, but the good news is it will be renovated into apartments which will help with housing in our community,” said Beck.

She’s confident those who lost their jobs will have more opportunities.

“We have 500 to 700 jobs available in the Mitchell area,” said Beck.

Stirling didn’t lose any money, but other Mitchell residents who purchased poolside room vouchers from a radio auction are hoping for a refund or a voucher for another Ramada location.

Our news team contacted the franchise headquarters but hasn’t received a response.

Unless another similar hotel and venue is constructed soon, Stirling will make other arrangements for her next gathering.

“Next time we’ll probably go to Sioux Falls,” said Stirling.

We also contacted the former Ramada Manager Dan Sabers. He said he was sorry, his hands were tied and he had no comment.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wesley Hanson
Police: Suspect arrested for threatening Sioux Falls pawn shop worker with gun
Calogero Duenes, 24, died after he was shot multiple times outside a Chuck E. Cheese in Texas....
Father fatally shot carrying daughter’s birthday cake into Chuck E. Cheese
Josephine Raymundo
Castlewood woman charged in toddler’s death sentenced to 5 years in prison
Home for sale
Head of South Dakota Appraisal program resigns as agency faces scrutiny
File
South Dakota agency head resigns amid scrutiny of Gov. Noem

Latest News

South Dakota lawmakers convened on Nov. 11 for a special legislative session to begin the...
South Dakota State Legislature set to debate a number of transgender issues in 2022
The Youth Development Center in Aberdeen is one of the only childcare services open on snow days
Snow day childcare services limited in Aberdeen
City council passes first reading of lease with Startup Sioux Falls
Warmer Temperatures Returning Friday
Phil Schreck's Wednesday Night Forecast