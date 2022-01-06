Mitchell hotel, venue closure disappoints residents

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It was no surprise to Mitchell residents that the Ramada was short-staffed, just like so many other businesses in town, but what was a shock was the sudden and permanent closure.

The only customers who had a heads up about the closure were guests who had booked special events. Those especially hit hard are couples planning a wedding at the Mithcell Ramada who are scrambling to find another venue on short notice.

Amber Stirling booked a part room and had all the invitations sent for her daughter’s 7th birthday. The kids were excited to swim in the newly remodeled pool.

“They called me on Monday and told me they were closing for good and we had to find somewhere else to go, and I had already told all of her classmates. I had to redo all of her invites, so it was kind of a time crunch,” said Stirling.

Geri Beck with the Mitchell Area Development Corporation and Chamber has been told that Ramada customers are receiving refunds for venue deposits. She’s also been told of the future plans for the building.

“Of course, we’re mourning the loss of the hotel rooms and the venue, but the good news is it will be renovated into apartments which will help with housing in our community,” said Beck.

She’s confident those who lost their jobs will have more opportunities.

“We have 500 to 700 jobs available in the Mitchell area,” said Beck.

Stirling didn’t lose any money, but other Mitchell residents who purchased poolside room vouchers from a radio auction are hoping for a refund or a voucher for another Ramada location.

Our news team contacted the franchise headquarters but hasn’t received a response.

Unless another similar hotel and venue is constructed soon, Stirling will make other arrangements for her next gathering.

“Next time we’ll probably go to Sioux Falls,” said Stirling.

We also contacted the former Ramada Manager Dan Sabers. He said he was sorry, his hands were tied and he had no comment.

