New law helps protect patients from surprise medical bills

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A study by the Kaiser Family Foundation shows 1 in 5 emergency room visits resulted in care from out-of-network providers, resulting in surprise bills.

“The whole premise of the No Surprises Act is to prevent people from being wrongfully billed in situations where they don’t have the possibility to choose where they receive care,” said Stephanie Wessels, Sanford Health Plan Principal Strategic & Operations Advisor.

When someone is experiencing a medical emergency the most important thing is getting care as fast as possible, and now patients will have some added protection when it comes to the price.

“We can now go to emergency rooms and get emergency care without worrying about an out of network charge,” said Patricia Keimar, Health Care Campaigns Director

The No Surprises Act will mainly help 3 aspects of healthcare; emergency care, air ambulance care, and when you go to an in-network facility but the provider that treats you are out-of-network.

“Now you get a lot of protection underneath the act in those three specific settings where consumers don’t have the ability to choose how or when they get care, so really it’s a huge deal when it comes to consumer protections,” said Wessels.

Some things like air ambulance care could have a big effect on people’s financial situations thanks to surprise bills.

“A lot of times unfortunately consumers are just stuck with it, I’ve seen them be up to $80,000, they can just be astronomical and financially devastating,” said Wessels.

Under the new law, patients will no longer be in the middle of billing disputes.

“The provider has to work directly with the insurance carrier to negotiate a favorable rate for both the provider and the carrier leaving the consumer harmless,” said Wessels.

More information on the No Surprises Act can be found by clicking here, or by looking on the Sanford Health website.

