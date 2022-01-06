One More Bitterly Cold Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Wind Chill Warnings will stay in effect up north through the rest of today, tonight, and until noon tomorrow. In southern parts of the region, Wind Chill Advisories will last through this afternoon.

It is going to be bitterly cold across the region again today. Most of us will spend the rest of today below zero with some southern parts of the region barely making it above zero for highs this afternoon. Thankfully, the wind will be a lot lighter today, but it will still make it feel like -20° to -30° at times this afternoon.

Overnight, we’ll see the wind switch around and temperatures will actually start to rise, especially after midnight. By tomorrow afternoon, we’ll see highs back in the teens and 20s above zero, but the wind will pick up a bit. Saturday is looking great with highs in the 30s, but it looks like another cold blast of air will drop us into the teens for Sunday.

Temperatures will continue to warm next week. In fact, most of us should be back in the 30s for highs by next Tuesday. Highs will remain in the 30s through the rest of the week and we should be staying dry.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.