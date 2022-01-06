Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Plays of the Week

Top plays from December 27th-January 2nd
By Zach Borg
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In the first half of the first game of 2022, #22 Chloe Lamb, scores 22 points, to spark USD against NDSU.

Sioux Falls native Easton Zueger scores his first career goal for the hometown team in a win over Omaha.

Jefferson’s precision passing opens up Kaden Year for a dunk against Houston Tennessee.

Kobe Busch and Jacksen Moni combine to score 14 points in the final 3:47 to overcome a 14 point deficit, helping lead Northern State to a double overtime comeback win over Moorhead.

Our top play is a wild sequence by Roosevelt to end the year in which the Riders score six points in 20 seconds to pull away from Harrisburg. Thoralingo Gilo scored four off back to back steals, punctuating the run with authority!

And those are your Plays of the Week.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wesley Hanson
Police: Suspect arrested for threatening Sioux Falls pawn shop worker with gun
Josephine Raymundo
Castlewood woman charged in toddler’s death sentenced to 5 years in prison
Calogero Duenes, 24, died after he was shot multiple times outside a Chuck E. Cheese in Texas....
Father fatally shot carrying daughter’s birthday cake into Chuck E. Cheese
Home for sale
Head of South Dakota Appraisal program resigns as agency faces scrutiny
EMT death raises concern and awareness for first responders' mental health.
EMT death raises concern and awareness for first responders’ mental health

Latest News

Aaron Johnston sure glad to have Myah Selland back for Summit League schedule
AJ is excited to have Myah Selland back on the floor for the Jackrabbits
Kasib Powell teaching his Skyforce players about more than just being a good player
Kasib preaches being happy for Skyforce players
Rapid City's Becky Hammon excited for new roles in WNBA
Becky Hammon is pumped to be a head coach in pro basketball
DWU women's win streak snapped at 11 by Briar Cliff at Corn Palace
DWU women have 11 game winning streak snapped by Briar Cliff