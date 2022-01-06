SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In the first half of the first game of 2022, #22 Chloe Lamb, scores 22 points, to spark USD against NDSU.

Sioux Falls native Easton Zueger scores his first career goal for the hometown team in a win over Omaha.

Jefferson’s precision passing opens up Kaden Year for a dunk against Houston Tennessee.

Kobe Busch and Jacksen Moni combine to score 14 points in the final 3:47 to overcome a 14 point deficit, helping lead Northern State to a double overtime comeback win over Moorhead.

Our top play is a wild sequence by Roosevelt to end the year in which the Riders score six points in 20 seconds to pull away from Harrisburg. Thoralingo Gilo scored four off back to back steals, punctuating the run with authority!

And those are your Plays of the Week.

