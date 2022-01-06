Snow day childcare services limited in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Due to cold weather conditions, Aberdeen and surrounding school districts closed Wednesday, leaving many working parents struggling to find supervision for their children. The Youth Development Center offers a solution.

”Unfortunately we don’t have a variety of things in Aberdeen for families to reach out to other than in-home providers. Other centers don’t offer all-day care on snow days,” said YDC Director Kayley Johnson.

The YDC is one of the only childcare centers open, offering services from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The YDC is able to bring in staff who normally work the after-school programs.

”We try to be very prepared for these events, so the night before our plan B is in place. Those staff members traditionally only work after school, but they know on snow days that they’re here as much as they can be,” said Johnson.

The YDC offers these services so that parents don’t have to choose between working or staying home with their kids.

”My mom is a counselor at Presentation College and and my dad does marketing at Primrose, like eight to five, so I have to come here,” said YDC Student Sophia Christensen.

These parents are grateful for the backup plan the YDC offers.

”They are very thankful that we’re open. A lot times it’s they walk in the door and they are like ‘thanks for being open today, thankful I can go to work,’” said Johnson.

The Youth Development Center was able to take on more than 70 children, who would normally be in school, on Wednesday’s snow day.

