Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

South Dakota makes it harder for women to get abortion meds

Containers of the medication used to end an early pregnancy sit on a table inside a Planned...
Containers of the medication used to end an early pregnancy sit on a table inside a Planned Parenthood clinic Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Fairview Heights, Ill. Women with unwanted pregnancies are increasingly considering getting abortion pills by mail. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota lawmakers have approved Gov. Kristi Noem’s new rule for medical abortions that make the state one of the hardest places in the U.S. to get abortion pills.

The rule approved Thursday requires women to return to a doctor to receive the second of two drugs used to carry out a medication abortion.

Usually women receive both drugs in one visit, but take the second medication at home.

Doctors and abortion rights advocates decried the rule as a dangerous intrusion on the relationship between doctors and patients.

The Republican governor initiated the rules change in September through an executive order.

A legislative committee tasked with reviewing the order approved it after initially pausing the rule’s approval last month.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josephine Raymundo
Castlewood woman charged in toddler’s death sentenced to 5 years in prison
Calogero Duenes, 24, died after he was shot multiple times outside a Chuck E. Cheese in Texas....
Father fatally shot carrying daughter’s birthday cake into Chuck E. Cheese
“They called me on Monday and told me they were closing for good and we had to find somewhere...
Mitchell hotel, venue closure disappoints residents
Home for sale
Head of South Dakota Appraisal program resigns as agency faces scrutiny
Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot

Latest News

S.D. congressional leaders reflect on Jan. 6th capitol attack
S.D. congressional leaders reflect on Jan. 6th capitol attack
S.D. congressional leaders reflect on Jan. 6th capitol attack
S.D. congressional leaders reflect on Jan. 6th capitol attack
Warmer for Friday and Saturday
Phil Schreck's Thursday Night Forecast
Wrestler overcoming adversity to train for 24th Summer Deaflympics