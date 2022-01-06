Winter weather pet safety tips

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lead Animal Control Officer, Milo Hartson joined us to talk about things you may forget while having a pet this winter. There are signs to look out for with your animal when it comes to cold weather. Such as lethargy and shivering. Be sure to check their paws for any snow to prevent hypothermia. Also, blankets are not recommended for outdoor dog houses, as they can get wet and freeze. Straw or hay is good in the cold, along with heated water bowls. Keep your pets warm as the weather gets colder.

