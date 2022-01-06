Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Winter weather pet safety tips

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lead Animal Control Officer, Milo Hartson joined us to talk about things you may forget while having a pet this winter. There are signs to look out for with your animal when it comes to cold weather. Such as lethargy and shivering. Be sure to check their paws for any snow to prevent hypothermia. Also, blankets are not recommended for outdoor dog houses, as they can get wet and freeze. Straw or hay is good in the cold, along with heated water bowls. Keep your pets warm as the weather gets colder.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josephine Raymundo
Castlewood woman charged in toddler’s death sentenced to 5 years in prison
Calogero Duenes, 24, died after he was shot multiple times outside a Chuck E. Cheese in Texas....
Father fatally shot carrying daughter’s birthday cake into Chuck E. Cheese
Home for sale
Head of South Dakota Appraisal program resigns as agency faces scrutiny
EMT death raises concern and awareness for first responders' mental health.
EMT death raises concern and awareness for first responders’ mental health
“They called me on Monday and told me they were closing for good and we had to find somewhere...
Mitchell hotel, venue closure disappoints residents

Latest News

New law helps protect patients from surprise medical bills
New law helps protect patients from surprise medical bills
New law helps protect patients from surprise medical bills
New law helps protect patients from surprise medical bills
South Dakota lawmakers convened on Nov. 11 for a special legislative session to begin the...
South Dakota State Legislature set to debate a number of transgender issues in 2022
The Youth Development Center in Aberdeen is one of the only childcare services open on snow days
Snow day childcare services limited in Aberdeen