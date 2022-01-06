Wrestler overcoming adversity to train for 24th Summer Deaflympics

BERESFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Nebraska wrestler is working past a tough situation after losing his championship wrestling match last year on a penalty. But now, he’s training towards a different goal in South Dakota, winning gold at the Deaflympics.

2021 was a wild year for Paul Ruff. The Gering, Nebraska, native is at the center of a controversy over last year’s 126-pound Class “B” wrestling championship match. Ruff, who is deaf, uses a cochlear implant but takes it out while wrestling. And he had issues understanding the referee.

“I can read lips, but he was wearing a mask. So I couldn’t understand, or anything.” said Ruff.

Ruff misunderstood why the referee was cautioning him. That gave him a penalty, which cost him the championship. Ruff and his family are asking for the Nebraska Schools Activities Association to take action after they said the referee wouldn’t remove his mask, to allow Ruff to understand him. The ACLU of Nebraska and the National Association for the Deaf have also joined in on the case.

All Ruff said he wants is a level playing field for all athletes moving forward.

“What I’d like to see changed is the NSAA to start helping with disabled athletes, or deaf athletes, or so on. You know, just any athlete that this never happens again, and then that we all can fix this and move forward.” said Ruff.

But now he’s working towards a new goal Since graduating high school, Ruff has been training at Legends of Gold just outside of Beresford. Founder and Head Coach Terry Pack said just as important as the physical training, is the mental training to help Ruff move on to new levels.

“You know, it’s the old saying of one door closes, another one opens. Just because it’s a bad day, at that point, doesn’t mean that that’s going to be something you have to dwell on and hold onto forever.” said Pack.

And it didn’t take long to find the next event on the calendar. Since his match, Ruff has been training to compete in this year’s Deaflympics in Caxias do Sul, Brazil.

“I didn’t even know that the Deaf Olympics existed, I didn’t. I just discovered it when they contacted me after the state tournament, because they heard about it.” said Ruff.

Ruff has already qualified for the games, which begin May 1st. He said training has taught him how to move on to new challenges, while recognizing the need to continue to advocate for change.

“You know, just having this in the past, it’s in the past. But what you can do from it is learn from it and just move forward. And I have bigger goals right now, which to become a Deaflympic champion.” said Ruff.

And he hopes to bring home gold in Brazil, and raise awareness for the Deaflympics.

“My goal is to win it, and that would definitely help them to recognize it. Because the U.S.A. hasn’t had one to win it, in wrestling. So that would definitely help it.” said Ruff.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.