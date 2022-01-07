Avera Medical Minute
2 new COVID-19 deaths, nearly 2,000 new cases reported in South Dakota Friday

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota health officials reported two additional coronavirus-related deaths Friday as active cases surged past 15,000.

The Department of Health reported 1,944 new infections, bringing the state’s total case count to 189,411. Active cases rose by over 1,500 to 15,927.

COVID-19 has claimed a total of 2,522 lives in South Dakota. The latest deaths include a man in his 60s and a man in his 80s.

Current hospitalizations declined slightly to 301. According to the Department of Health’s dashboard, COVID-19 patients occupy 11% of the state’s hospital beds at 28% of the state’s ICU beds. Thirty-five percent of hospital beds and 28% of the state’s ICU beds are still available.

