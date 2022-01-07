Avera Medical Minute
9th annual Downtown Burger Battle featuring 27 different burgers

“It’s definitely a friendly competition every conversation we have centered around our burger is sandwiched between hey have you tried this burger or this restaurants burger so it’s fun where everyone is sending business to everyone else so its a fun knit together community.”(Dakota News Now)
By Ernest Cottier
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle always makes for both a lively and friendly competition between local restaurants.

“It’s definitely a friendly competition. Every conversation we have centered around our burger is sandwiched between hey have you tried this burger or this restaurants burger so it’s fun where everyone is sending business to everyone else so its a fun knit together community,” said Monk’s Ale House General Manager Kelby Beste.

This year’s competition is extra fun with a record number of burgers for people to try.

“It’s definitely a blast to see the different combinations and types of burgers that people can come up with the unique flavors and taste,” said PAve chef Mike Hoffman.

No matter who wins the coveted Burger Battle Trophy local businesses are happy to see so many people come out for the competition.

“We’ve been treating the month of January as our Superbowl that this is the time of the year to be on the top of our game when it comes to service and cleanliness and we earn new customers by showcasing our restaurant the best way we can,” said Beste.

More: Annual Frosty Frolics event to kick off Friday.

The 27 different burgers offer a wide range of classic toppings as well as things many people have never tried before.

“I kept it true to what a burger is but then tried to elevate it so it’s something familiar but also something new to the table,” said Monk’s Ale House Chef Allan Wright.

Anyone can participate in this year’s competition by voting on their favorite burger on the DTSF app.

“It’s very simple I recommend coming down with at least three of your friends so that you can try as many as you can in one night split them up into fourths and go from there,” said Hoffman.

The burgers are rated by 5 different categories; Patty, Bun, Toppings, Creativity, and Customer Service.

For a full list of the restaurants and burgers competing in the event click here.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

