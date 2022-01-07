Henderson glad to have Frost Arena hopping again with more fans as Jacks prepare to host USD

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Eric Henderson’s South Dakota State men have a home game Saturday night at Frost Arena. Although we’re not sure how many Coyotes will be healthy enough to play.

The Jacks are playing really good basketball and look to remain unbeaten in Summit League play. Their depth has proven to be a big problem for opponents so far and it will be even worse for a short-handed USD team that has had things shut down by COVID.

And the enthusiastic fans at Frost Arena become almost a 6th man for the home team. ”We’re pretty excited. We’ve had some pretty great crowds already this year and we know how impactful they can be. So yes it’s going to be exciting. We actually played them 3 times last year including the game in the Pentagon and so yes to have fans back in Frost Arena certainly makes it that much more special,” says Head Coach Eric Henderson.

The Jacks are almost unbeatable at home anyway. But the odds are certainly stacked against Todd Lee’s team that went over 10 days without practicing. The women’s game is in Vermillion at 1:00 with both teams unbeaten in league play.

