Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Man accused of stealing bleachers, dragging them with his car

By Lee Peck and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – Officers with the Mobile Police Department pulled over a 60-year-old man who was spotted dragging a set of stadium bleachers with his car.

According to WALA, Michael McClellan is accused of taking the bleachers from Lyons Park in the middle of the day.

It is unclear why the man allegedly took the bleachers, but they have since been returned to the park.

McClellan was arrested and charged with first degree property theft.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls Police Department
Former Sioux Falls officer charged with assault
“They called me on Monday and told me they were closing for good and we had to find somewhere...
Mitchell hotel, venue closure disappoints residents
Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot
William and Carol Stewart died of COVID-19 seconds apart as soon as their hospital beds were...
Couple married 44 years die of COVID-19 seconds apart
An individual performs an at-home COVID-19 test. (File)
13 COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota; Hospitalizations surpass 300

Latest News

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021. The Supreme Court will...
Supreme Court skeptical of Biden’s workplace vaccine rule
Mayor Lori Lightfoot, shown in a file photo, accused the union of politicizing a pandemic,...
Chicago mayor: Hopeful for deal in COVID teachers union dispute
A Georgia jury in November found father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor,...
LIVE: GRAPHIC: Family wants max sentences for 3 convicted of Arbery’s death
FILE - President Barack Obama presents the 2009 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Sidney Poitier...
Oscar winner and groundbreaking star Sidney Poitier dies
A girl kicks at snow in New York's Times Square, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. A winter storm that has...
Winter storm snarls travel, gives some schools the day off