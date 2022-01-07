S.D. congressional leaders reflect on Jan. 6th capitol attack

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Both Representative Dusty Johnson and Senator Mike Rounds were in D.C on the day of the capitol riot. A year later, they recall the events of that day and where we’ve come since then.

“I remember thinking this is a part of history,” Sen. Rounds said.

“I didn’t really feel fear I felt anger. The American system of government really rejects the idea that might makes right. We don’t rely on violence to settle political disputes in this country,” Rep. Johnson said.

Sen. Rounds was in the senate chambers when the rioters stormed the capital building, as lawmakers were working to certify the results of the November election.

“I remember being frustrated because at that time we wanted to get our job done. We didn’t want to make it look as if the people that were rioting and this attempted insurrection, that they were going to stop us from performing our constitutional duty,” Sen. Rounds said.

Rep. Johnson was on the house floor when they learned of the attack.

“We needed to shelter in place, we were advised to improvise weapons and get ready to defend ourselves and that’s what we did,” Rep. Johnson said.

Rep. Johnson voted against the bipartisan January 6th committee and was instead in favor of a fully independent committee. Made of only capital security and intelligence, because he believes there are still unanswered questions.

“Why was there a catastrophic security failure on January 6th? Who had the kind of intelligence about the threats and why didn’t they do more to make sure we were prepared,” Rep. Johnson said.

Sen. Rounds believes there are lessons that can be learned from the events of January 6th.

“Moving forward we’ve got to find ways in which we can agree on making our country better and that means finding areas of agreements between republicans and democrats,” Sen. Rounds said.

Senator John Thune and Governor Kristi Noem also released statements regarding the Jan. 6th anniversary on Twitter.

