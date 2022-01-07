SFPD: Former officer’s actions not reflective of agency values

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department is distancing themselves from the alleged actions of a former officer charged with simple assault. The charge stems from an arrest of a man in July at Wiley’s Tavern.

Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum said the alleged actions taken by former officer Joseph Larson do not reflect the values, culture, and expectation they have for themselves as a department. Thum addressed the charge during Friday morning’s police briefing. Due to the ongoing investigation by the Attorney General’s office, no questions were taken. But Thum did provide a statement on the situation for the community.

“We do employ human beings who make decisions that sometimes we can’t control. But we as an agency, we get to control our response to those events, and we believe our response to these events as they preceded is what the community would expect from us in this circumstance,” said Thum.

While a complaint against Larson was not filed in this case dating back to July of last year, the department does track and list complaints against officers on a database. According to that website, there were 12 complaints filed against officers in the first three quarters of 2021. Of those 12, eight were listed as unfounded claims. Two officers were exonerated in their actions against the complaints, one complaint against an officer was not sustained. One was sustained.

“However it’s important to stress, we greatly value our relationship and trust we receive from our community. We recognize the importance of maintaining this trust every day, with everything that we do,” said Thum.

Thum said their response of terminating Larson once his actions were brought to light shouldn’t diminish their reputation with the community. Rather, he said it should reinforce their values of upholding trust with those they protect.

“While some people may look at this event as an indictment of our agency, of our culture. The reality is our response is a validation of our culture, our values, and our expectations of what we have for ourselves, as an agency,” said Thum.

Larson is charged with one count of simple assault, a Class 1 misdemeanor in South Dakota. If convicted, that charge carries a maximum sentence of one year in county jail and a maximum penalty of $2,000.

