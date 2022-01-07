Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Skyforce back on home floor against Iowa Wolves Thursday night at Pentagon

Force try to get into win column after G-League COVID layoff
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:35 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Skyforce were defeated 106-94 by the Iowa Wolves on Thursday evening in the 2021-22 regular season opener from the Sanford Pentagon.

Both teams struggled out the gates in the first game in two weeks for each organization. Iowa (1-0) took a 51-33 lead after the first half. Minnesota Timberwolves two-way player McKinley Wright IV (21 points on 5-12 FGA and 10 assists) had 16 points in the first half alone, which led the Wolves.

Sioux Falls (0-1) erupted in the third quarter, scoring more points in the period (36) than they did in the first half. Ferguson had nine points in a 13-6 run to end the third quarter, which cut the Wolves’ lead to 10.

Iowa answered with a 10-0 run to the 8:53 mark of the fourth quarter. The Skyforce responded with one of their own, but ultimately fell in the closing minutes. Martin Krampelj added 14 points and eight rebounds, while Mike Smith chipped in 12 points and a career-high eight assists.

Brian Bowen II added 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Wolves, while Isaiah Briscoe posted 17 points on 8-14 FGA off the bench.

Sioux Falls embarks on a three-game road swing, with the first two being at the Salt Lake City Stars. Tip-off is slated for 8:00 PM CST on Saturday, followed by 8:00 PM CST on Monday. The Wolves travel to Birmingham to take on the Squadron on Saturday, as well, with tip-off slated for 7:00 PM CST.

Game recap courtesy Sioux Falls Skyforce

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josephine Raymundo
Castlewood woman charged in toddler’s death sentenced to 5 years in prison
“They called me on Monday and told me they were closing for good and we had to find somewhere...
Mitchell hotel, venue closure disappoints residents
Sioux Falls Police Department
Former Sioux Falls officer charged with assault
Calogero Duenes, 24, died after he was shot multiple times outside a Chuck E. Cheese in Texas....
Father fatally shot carrying daughter’s birthday cake into Chuck E. Cheese
Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot

Latest News

Boys and Girls HS Basketball highlights from Aberdeen, Pierre, SF and Tea
Thursday’s HS Basketball recap with highlights from Pierre, Aberdeen, Tea and Sioux Falls
Henderson excited for home crowd at Frost Arena Saturday night against USD
Henderson glad to have Frost Arena hopping again with more fans as Jacks prepare to host USD
Boys and Girls HS Basketball highlights from Aberdeen, Pierre, SF and Tea
Busy night in HS hoops with highlights from Aberdeen, Sioux Falls and Tea
Henderson excited for home crowd at Frost Arena Saturday night against USD
SDSU's Henderson excited for home crowd at Frost Arena Saturday against USD