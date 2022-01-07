Some Warmer Temperatures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Another round of Wind Chill Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories are in effect until late morning in the south and until noon in the north. Feels-like temperatures will be in the -20s for some this morning.

We’ll be in and out of cloud cover today and the wind will come out of the southeast. That will help bring in some warmer air later today and tonight. Highs will range from the upper teens in the north to the upper 20s out west. There’s a slight chance for a few flurries today, and we will see the wind pick up this afternoon. Gusts around 30 to 35 mph will be possible. Overnight, warm air will continue moving into the region and temperatures will start to warm.

Saturday is looking like a great day for everyone! Highs will be in the 20s in the north with 30s and 40s in the south! The wind will get lighter tomorrow afternoon, as well. Don’t get used to it because cold air will spill back into the region Saturday night. Lows by Sunday morning will be in the single digits above and below zero. Highs Sunday will be stuck in the teens for most.

Monday will see a few slight improvements to the forecast, including slightly warmer temperatures. Most of us should be back in the 30s for highs for most of next week. And it looks like we’ll be staying dry!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.