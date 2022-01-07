Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota guard unit headed for year at Guantanamo Bay

File photo of a platoon of South Dakota National Guard troops in formation.
File photo of a platoon of South Dakota National Guard troops in formation.(South Dakota National Guard)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - About 110 members of the South Dakota National Guard’s police unit will soon be headed to Cuba for a year-long federal deployment.

The 235th Military Police Company, based in Rapid City and Sioux Falls, will train at Fort Bliss, Texas for several weeks before deploying overseas.

The unit will provide detention support for Joint Task Force Guantanamo, a U.S. military joint task force based at Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba.

The unit’s commander, Capt. Pat Moran, says the soldiers have been preparing for the mission for nearly 16 months. 

