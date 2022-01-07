Avera Medical Minute
Thursday’s HS Basketball recap with highlights from Pierre, Aberdeen, Tea and Sioux Falls

Highlights from boys games in Aberdeen and Pierre and girls games in Sioux Falls and Tea
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:37 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, ABERDEEN, PIERRE and TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -There were two big upsets Thursday night in Boys “AA” basketball, both coming on the road. The 4th-ranked Aberdeen Golden Eagles fell behind by 15 at the half when Washington’s Cole Peterson hit a buzzer beater and that turned out to the the margin of victory as the Road Warriors went on to win 67-52.

And at Pierre the upset was even bigger because Brianna Kusler’s 3rd-ranked Governors came into the game with Lincoln with a perfect record. They now have one loss after a big effort from JT Rock and his Patriots teammates as they rolled to an impressive 74-51 win.

The Aberdeen Central girls hung with Washington into the second quarter, trailing by just 2 points. But a 12-0 run gave the top-ranked and unbeaten Warriors control of the game and they went on to win 54-26.

And at Tear Area, Addy Kramer of #3A West Central put on a dazzling shooting display. She nailed 9 3-pointers and scored 30 points as the Trojans remained unbeaten with a 68-58 win over Katie Vasecka and her Tea Area Titans.

