Thursday’s HS Basketball recap with highlights from Pierre, Aberdeen, Tea and Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, ABERDEEN, PIERRE and TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -There were two big upsets Thursday night in Boys “AA” basketball, both coming on the road. The 4th-ranked Aberdeen Golden Eagles fell behind by 15 at the half when Washington’s Cole Peterson hit a buzzer beater and that turned out to the the margin of victory as the Road Warriors went on to win 67-52.

And at Pierre the upset was even bigger because Brianna Kusler’s 3rd-ranked Governors came into the game with Lincoln with a perfect record. They now have one loss after a big effort from JT Rock and his Patriots teammates as they rolled to an impressive 74-51 win.

The Aberdeen Central girls hung with Washington into the second quarter, trailing by just 2 points. But a 12-0 run gave the top-ranked and unbeaten Warriors control of the game and they went on to win 54-26.

And at Tear Area, Addy Kramer of #3A West Central put on a dazzling shooting display. She nailed 9 3-pointers and scored 30 points as the Trojans remained unbeaten with a 68-58 win over Katie Vasecka and her Tea Area Titans.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.