BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Roosevelt & Jefferson convincingly handle Rapid City schools

Top-ranked Riders run away from Stevens 51-29 while Cavaliers oust Cobblers 71-42
By Zach Borg
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A weekend in Sioux Falls got off to a rough start for the boys basketball teams at Rapid City Stevens and Rapid City Central.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

-#1 Roosevelt’s 51-29 win over Stevens

-Jefferson’s 71-42 victory over Central

