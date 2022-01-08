Avera Medical Minute
Coyote women eager for first home game with SDSU in two years

USD 4-0 all-time in Sanford Coyote Sports Center against Jackrabbits
By Zach Borg
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We are less than 24 hours away from the first round of State-U basketball games and most eyes are on the women’s matchup with both teams entering play atop the Summit league at 4-0.

The Coyotes can’t wait to get this game in Vermillion tomorrow since they’ve had to wait two years to host the Jackrabbits again. During last year’s modified COVID scheduling both games were played in Brookings with the USD falling each time.

Since the Sanford Coyote Sports Center opened in 2016-17, South Dakota has never lost at home to SDSU, going 4-0.

To make it five straight they’re hoping for a bit better offense after an at times sluggish performance in their sweep of the North Dakota schools last week, and they’ll need the crowd to bring extra noise and energy with students still on break.

Tipoff is scheduled for 1:00 PM.

