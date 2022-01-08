Avera Medical Minute
GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Jefferson upsets Rapid City Central while O’Gorman & Brandon Valley pull away

Cavaliers hand 4th ranked Cobblers first loss while Knights & Lynx avoid Watertown & Brookings upset bids
By Zach Borg
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS & BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three ranked girls AA basketball teams played in the Sioux Falls metro area on Friday night.

Two pulled away from feisty challengers while another saw their perfect season end.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

-Jefferson’s 42-39 upset of #4 Rapid City Central

-#3 O’Gorman handing Watertown their first loss 61-33

-#2 Brandon Valley pulling away from Brookings 62-43

