Presentation College installing COVID-19 safety precautions ahead of spring semester

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The universities in Aberdeen are preparing to welcome students back for the spring semester starting Monday, but with COVID-19 cases in South Dakota drastically rising, some precautions are being put in place.

”As a campus, we’ve been obviously keeping an eye on the COVID cases, locally, regionally, throughout the country. You know, we’ve been seeing that big spike and what we want to do is protect our students, our faculty, our staff, to the best that we can,” said Dr. Marcus Garstecki, Presentation College Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management.

As a precaution for students traveling over winter break, Presentation College will require students to be tested for COVID when they get to campus. The college is also requiring masks to be worn while indoors for the first two weeks of the semester.

”We also know that traveling back, from all over the country, we want to make sure that students test when they first get back to campus and if a student does test positive, we can isolate them right away. We can make sure they’re taken care of,” said Garstecki.

Presentation College is already implementing safety precautions at their upcoming sporting events.

”We are going to have our basketball games this weekend in the Strode Center closed to the public. Again, just to try to minimize the exposure to our student athletes, but our goal is, and our plan at this point, is to have athletic competitions back open to the public after this two week period,” said Garstecki.

Northern State University will not be mandating testing or masks, but will offer students over-the-counter COVID tests and encouraging vaccinations

Classes will begin in-person at Northern State University on Monday, but Presentation College will be having online classes for the first two weeks of the semester to allow for faculty and students to be tested.

