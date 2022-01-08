Saturday to Feature Warmer Temperatures, Breezy Conditions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Temperatures rebounded from the deep freeze the past few days on our Friday, but the winds remained strong, so it really didn’t feel as nice. A surge of warmer air moves in to begin the weekend, but will be very short-lived as a cold front will push in another round of cold air.

TODAY: The cloud cover will be thickest across the southeastern areas with a mix of clouds and sunshine north and west. The story will be a cold front sweeping through throughout the day. Winds will be shifting from the S and SW to the NNW at 10-25 mph with higher gusts. Highs will get into the 20s and 30s with some 40s near the Nebraska border. Temperatures will start to fall to the north in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Skies will become clear and it will be much colder as well. Winds will be breezy out of the N and NW at 10-25 mph, but will gradually calm throughout the night. Lows will drop back to the single digits above and below with wind chills in the teens and 20s below. It seems plausible that WIND CHILL ALERTS could be needed, especially in northeast South Dakota.

SUNDAY: We’ll have plenty of sunshine with a few clouds in northeast South Dakota, but it won’t be as warm. Winds will be out of the W and S at 5-15 mph, becoming N to NE Sunday evening. Highs range from the teens north to the 20s elsewhere with 30s in western South Dakota. Lows drop back into the single digits above and below.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cool and sunny with highs in the teens and 20s. A ridge in the jet stream builds, so expect a surge in temperatures beginning Tuesday and lasting through Friday. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny Tuesday through Thursday, becoming overcast to begin next weekend. Unfortunately for snow lovers, precipitation chances are very sparse and long-term outlooks don’t look the best either. Highs Tuesday through Friday will be in the 30s and 40s and some spots even reaching the lower 50s. It’s possible some spots could be reaching record territory for highs.

