SFPD edges out Fire Rescue in Battle of the Badges blood drive

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department squeaked by Sioux Falls Fire Rescue in what was a record-breaking year for the Heroes Behind the Badges blood drive.

Organizers say police received 637 donations in this year’s event, while firefighters received 635. Though the real winner was the Community Blood Bank - which received 1, 272 total donations, the most in the blood drive’s history.

This year marked the 26th year of the friendly competition. It takes place each year after the holiday season as a way to raise donations for the Community Blood Bank.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.