Augustana men run away from Northern State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 40-point second half on 40-percent shooting from the Augustana men’s basketball team proved to be too much for Northern State as the Vikings prevailed 67-50 inside the Sanford Pentagon on Saturday afternoon.

The win improves Augustana to 12-2 overall on the season and 6-2 within the NSIC. Northern State falls to 10-8 overall and 4-6 within the NSIC.

Tyler Riermersma, known typically for his double-double performances, hit a new career record surpassing 1,000 points as a Viking. When combined with his time at Navy, Riemersma now has 1,064 points.

Dylan LeBrun started the game scoring the first five points for Augustana to take an early 5-2 lead.

The Vikings took a 10-7 advantage with Remerisma hitting a 3-pointer from the top of the key with the shot clock winding down. From that point, Augustana would run into an offensive lapse with just a free throw to account for over the next six minutes, allowing Northern State to jump out to an 18-11 lead with 8:43 to go.

LeBrun would rekindle the Vikings’ offense knocking down a shot from long range to stop the dry spell and give him eight points through 12 minutes played.

Augustana was able to erase Northern State’s lead, starting with a steal from Jameson Bryan that turned into a made basket from downtown by Adam Dykman to make it 20-all with under six minutes to play in the half.

LeBrun ended the scoring for the Vikings hitting a pull-up jumper with 51 seconds to go to tie the game at 27-all to enter halftime.

The Vikings wasted no time in the second half, jumping out to a 36-29 advantage with a triple by none other than LeBrun forcing the Wolves to take a timeout with 16:32 to go.

Riemersma also accounted for four points in the 9-2 spurt.

Otto Bennett facilitated on back-to-back plays, starting with finding an open LeBrun from long range and then the next possession looking for the same outcome, this time for Isaac Fink who was fouled on the shot and took three points from the charity stripe to elevate the Vikings lead to 12.

Fink went on to score the next five points after going scoreless in the first half to make it 49-35 in favor of the Vikings.

Akoi Akoi followed Fink, scoring on back-to-back possessions to continue Augustana’s run, capping it off with an emphatic fast-break dunk forcing a Northern State timeout with 11:24 remaining in regulation.

The Vikings’ largest lead came with 7:24 to go with a basket from Riemersma which, coincidentally, pushed him over the 1,000 point mark at 1,001 points to make it 61-40.

Augustana was able to coast through to the end of the game with the final buzzer sounding with an Augustana victory, 67-50.

Riemersma led the Vikings with 20 points to go with 12 rebounds. Lebrun finished with 19 points and Fink accounted for 10 points and nine rebounds. Bryan set a new career-high with six steals.

The Wolves were led by Augustin Reede with 11 points while Jordan Belka garnered 11 rebounds.

Up Next

The Vikings return to action for a weekend of hoops in North Dakota Friday and Saturday. Augustana heads to Minot on Friday slated for a 5:30 p.m. tipoff. The Vikings turn around to face UMary Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

