Jackrabbit men overwhelm USD

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State mens’ basketball team didn’t show any mercy toward a South Dakota squad that hadn’t played since December 22nd and were shorthanded due to COVID-19.

SDSU opened their rivalry game in Brookings on an 11-0 run, never let USD get closer than three, and went wire-to-wire in defeating the Coyotes 84-65 on Saturday night in Frost Arena.

The Jackrabbits (13-4, 4-0) had four in double-figures led by freshman’s Zeke Mayo’s game-high 21 points. Baylor Scheierman added 19 points, Luke Appel scored 13 off the bench and Douglas Wilson added 10.

The Coyotes (7-7, 0-3) dressed just eight players but used mostly seven. Mason Archambault led USD with 16 points. Hunter Goodrick added 15 while Kruz Perrott-Hunt and Boogie Anderson each scored 10.

SDSU visits Omaha on Thursday at 7:30 PM.

USD heads to North Dakota on Monday at 7:00 PM.

