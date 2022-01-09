Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Jackrabbit men overwhelm USD

SDSU defeats shorthanded Coyotes 84-65
By Zach Borg
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State mens’ basketball team didn’t show any mercy toward a South Dakota squad that hadn’t played since December 22nd and were shorthanded due to COVID-19.

SDSU opened their rivalry game in Brookings on an 11-0 run, never let USD get closer than three, and went wire-to-wire in defeating the Coyotes 84-65 on Saturday night in Frost Arena.

The Jackrabbits (13-4, 4-0) had four in double-figures led by freshman’s Zeke Mayo’s game-high 21 points. Baylor Scheierman added 19 points, Luke Appel scored 13 off the bench and Douglas Wilson added 10.

The Coyotes (7-7, 0-3) dressed just eight players but used mostly seven. Mason Archambault led USD with 16 points. Hunter Goodrick added 15 while Kruz Perrott-Hunt and Boogie Anderson each scored 10.

SDSU visits Omaha on Thursday at 7:30 PM.

USD heads to North Dakota on Monday at 7:00 PM.

Click on the video viewer for highlights and game reaction!

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peter Groenhoff
Man accused of kidnapping child at Watertown Menards convicted
File photo of a platoon of South Dakota National Guard troops in formation.
South Dakota guard unit headed for year at Guantanamo Bay
SD Coronavirus
2 new COVID-19 deaths, nearly 2,000 new cases reported in South Dakota Friday
A Georgia jury in November found father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor,...
Ahmaud Arbery killers get life in prison; no parole for father, son
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Scores 20 points and pulls in 12 rebounds during win over Northern State
Augustana men run away from Northern State
Win at Lincoln 64-63
PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Aberdeen & Washington boys win, Jefferson girls fall to Stevens
Scores 14 in victory over SDSU
Coyote women dismantle SDSU with defense
Scores 20 points and pulls in 12 rebounds during win over Northern State
Augie men pull away from Northern