PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Aberdeen & Washington boys win, Jefferson girls fall to Stevens
Golden Eagles edge Lincoln, Warriors roll over Pierre & Cavs can’t pull second straight upset
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A busy day on the high school hardwood featured some premiere matchups in the Sioux Falls area. Click on the video viewer for highlights from:
-#4 Aberdeen boys edging Lincoln 64-63
-Washington boys rolling over #3 Pierre 64-44
-Jefferson girls falling to #5 Rapid City Stevens 48-27
