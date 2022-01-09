Avera Medical Minute
PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Aberdeen & Washington boys win, Jefferson girls fall to Stevens

Golden Eagles edge Lincoln, Warriors roll over Pierre & Cavs can’t pull second straight upset
By Zach Borg
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A busy day on the high school hardwood featured some premiere matchups in the Sioux Falls area. Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

-#4 Aberdeen boys edging Lincoln 64-63

-Washington boys rolling over #3 Pierre 64-44

-Jefferson girls falling to #5 Rapid City Stevens 48-27

