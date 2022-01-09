Avera Medical Minute
Sources: Sheriff Kevin Thom will not run for re-election in 2022

Thom has served as Pennington County Sherriff since 2011.
Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom.
Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom. (KOTA)
By Austin Goss
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. - Sheriff Kevin Thom is expected to announce that he will not run for re-election in 2022.

Thom has served as the Pennington County Sherriff since 2011. Prior to that, Thom worked as a special agent with the South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

Thom garnered statewide attention last year for his decision to file a lawsuit regarding the constitutionality of Amendment A, which would have legalized recreational marijuana in the state.

The South Dakota Supreme Court deemed Amendment A unconstitutional in November 2021.

“I have been criticized for trying to override the will of the voters, when the opposite is true,” Thom said at the time. “I am upholding the will of the voters. In 2018, the voters passed Amendment Z, that said we wanted a single topic per amendment, and the lower court and Supreme Court both affirmed that.”

Thom did not provide a comment on potential reelection plans. An announcement from him is expected Monday.

Thom’s term will expire on December 31st, 2022. Thus far, no one has announced their candidacy for the office.

