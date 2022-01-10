Avera Medical Minute
6 COVID-19 deaths, 1,683 cases reported in South Dakota Monday

Drive-thru COVID-19 test administered in South Dakota (File)
Drive-thru COVID-19 test administered in South Dakota (File)(KEVN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota health officials reported six additional COVID-19 deaths Monday as the state’s active case count continued to rise.

The Department of Health reported 1,683 new cases, bringing the state’s total case count past 191,000. Active infections rose by nearly 1,300 to 17,219.

Current coronavirus-related hospitalizations rose slightly to 307.

South Dakota’s COVID-19 test positivity rate has risen sharply in recent weeks. Just over 31% of PCR tests taken in the state over the past week have come back positive, which is roughly the same percentage as during the state’s peak in November of 2020. The state’s cumulative test positivity rate is 13.9%, according to the Department of Health.

At-home coronavirus test results are not included in the state’s case daily count.

