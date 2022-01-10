Aberdeen Curling Club hosts annual tournament

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Aberdeen Curling Club hosted their annual Broom Snapper Bonspiel Saturday, where curlers of all skill levels competed at the Holum Expo Building in Aberdeen.

The Aberdeen Curling Club is currently in its eighth year of operation and has over 50 members competing at the Bonspiel.

”Bonspiel is a tournament, and you get people from out of the area. We got a gentleman here from South Carolina, we’ve got a team from Cedar Rapids, we’ve got a team that came up from Yankton. We’ve got some brand-new people, some young teams that came out for the first time to try it,” said Aberdeen Curling Club President Mark Tolvstad.

One of those young, new players is Beckett Halvorson, who competed in his very first tournament Saturday.

”My dad’s friend, Mark Tolvstad, let us come here a week or so ago and me and my friend curled for the first time and just kind of got into it since,” said Halvorson.

According to Tolvstad, the popularity of curling has grown since the 2018 Olympics, where Team USA won the men’s gold medal. The USA now has one of the fastest growing curling club memberships of any nation.

“Everybody watches the Olympics and the love it, right? You hear it all the time, ‘Man, I love to watch curling, don’t know nothing about it.’ There is a lot to this game of curling, a lot of things people don’t see,” said Tolvstad.

Tolvstad says that curling is a unique sport because no matter what your age, gender or skill level is, you can still enjoy the game.

”I don’t care how young you are or how old you are, anyone can play. The rarity of it is the spirit of curling. You can get beat and walk away and still feel good about it by appreciating the shot that might have beat you,” said Tolvstad.

Although the Bonspiel was meant to be held on Richmond Lake, the cold weather moved the tournament indoors. After the competition was over, medals were awarded to the top three teams in each of the three skill divisions.

