Aberdeen native named Miss Rodeo South Dakota

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Aberdeen-native Adrianne Schaunaman was named Miss Rodeo South Dakota 2022. Schaunaman celebrated with her coronation over the weekend.

”Miss Rodeo South Dakota, for me, is something much bigger than carrying a PRCA rodeo title. You’re representing the state of South Dakota, and for me, it’s representing our state’s number one industry, which is agriculture,” said Schaunaman.

With degrees in equine science, horse production and management, as well as agricultural business, Schaunaman is more than qualified to represent South Dakota. Ten years of rodeo queen experience doesn’t hurt either.

”My mom actually grew up rodeo queening and kind of got me into it. So, I started at the age of probably 13. It’s now a ten-year journey to lead up to this point. I’m very honored to be Miss Rodeo South Dakota. That is the highest level in our state,” said Schaunaman.

Schaunaman’t platform during her time as Miss Rodeo South Dakota is titled Mentoring Matters.

”It’s about being a mentor to not only youth, but all on agricultural practices, the sport of rodeo and our life, our way of life,” said Schaunaman.

Someone who has served as a mentor to Schaunaman is Martina Loobey, the former Miss Rodeo South Dakota, who served a two-year reign due to the pandemic cancelling the 2021 pageant.

”Adrianne is probably the sweetest soul on this planet. She cares a lot about rodeo and people, and I don’t think they could have picked a better person for that position,” said Loobey.

Schaunaman will represent South Dakota at the Miss Rodeo America pageant this November in Las Vegas, Nevada during the National Finals Rodeo.

