Authorities issue warning after Sioux Falls victims hit by jury duty, title company scams

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police are reminding people to be vigilant after several Sioux Falls residents recently fell victim to a series of scams.

One incident involved a resident who was in the process of buying a new home. Sgt. Robert Forster said the victim received an email Sunday from a fake title company asking for a $47,000 down payment as part of closing fees. The victim did not realize it was a scam, and ended up sending the money.

Forster said citizens should verify the origin of emails and make sure that any electronic documents being sent or received are secure. Police are working with the victim to try and get their money back.

Police received two separate reports Friday regarding scammers claiming to be from the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office. The scammers told victims they had missed jury duty, and must pay a fine or be arrested. One victim paid $1,000, the other paid $2,000.

Forster said no government or city agency will ever call and demand money for missing jury duty. He said anyone who receives a call like this they should hang up and call the actual agency to verify anything.

