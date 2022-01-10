Coyote women continue playing elite defense in win over Jackrabbits

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In a battle of Summit League unbeatens the South Dakota women dismantled South Dakota State with some elite defense in yesterday’s 65-42 victory in at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

After a first quarter in which the game was tied at 20 the Coyotes held the Jacks to 22 points over the games final 30 minutes and forced 18 turnovers.

It’s the third straight game that USD has held their opponent under 50 points.

The Coyotes hit the road for Denver on Thursday night. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM CST.

