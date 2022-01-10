Fargo nips Stampede in overtime

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Stampede held a 1-0 lead into the third period, but Fargo rallied to tie in the third and then took the game from the Herd, 3-2 in overtime, on Sunday night at the PREMIER Center. The Herd earned a point with the overtime loss and gained three of a possible six points on the weekend.

Blake Humphrey tallied the Herd’s only goal, on the power play, in the second while Noah Grannan stopped 20 of 22 shots in goal for the Herd who are now 11-16-2 on the season.

After a scoreless first period in which the Stampede outshot the Force 12-4, Sioux Falls grabbed the first goal of the game, on the powerplay, at 5:37 of the first period. Maddox Fleming and Clint Levens teamed up to get Blake Humphrey the puck at the right point where Humphrey blasted a shot through traffic and past Fargo goaltender Anton Castro for a 1-0 lead. That would be the only goal of the period as the Herd took a 1-0 lead into the third, outshooting the Force 8-5 in the period.

The Force would start the third on the power play, but were unable to convert as the Stampede would bend but not break. Sioux Falls couldn’t stay out of the box though, committing two more penalties in the period and the last one would cost them as the Force came through with a power play goal. Mason Langenbrunner blasted a shot from the high slot through traffic and into the back of the net to tie the game at 7:47 of the period. Both teams looked tired at the end of the period and happy to force overtime.

In the extra session, the Stampede had a breakaway chance from Sam Harris, but his shot deflected off the stick of Castro and just high of the net. Fargo would take advantage of that and ended the game at 2:36 when German Yavash picked up his own rebound and wristed the puck into the net from the left circle for the 2-1 victory.

Fargo outshot the Herd 5-1 in overtime, but Sioux Falls outshot the Force 26-20 in the game. Sioux Falls finished the night 1-for-1 on the power play while the Force went 1-for-4.

The Stampede return to action this weekend with home games on Friday and Saturday at the PREMIER Center. Friday night is Hockey Mom MVP Night where the Stampede will pay tribute to all the amazing hockey moms around. Saturday is Hockey Day South Dakota with four games being played at the PREMIER Center, concluding with the Stampede facing Omaha at 6:05 PM.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.